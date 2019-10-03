|
|
Stamatia "Lou" Kotsis (nee Kales)
St. Clair Shores - Stamatia "Lou", age 88, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Petro "Pete". Dearest mother of Helene (Gary) Romanelli. Loving yia-yia of Michael (Cat), Matthew, and Peter. Preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Kales Wernis and John Kales. Lou also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM with trisagion 6 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Monday 10 AM until time of funeral service 10:30 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Assumption or St. Nicholas Church, 3109 Scio Church Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019