Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
21800 Marter Rd.
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
21800 Marter Rd.
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
Stamatia "Lou" (Kales) Kotsis

Stamatia "Lou" (Kales) Kotsis Obituary
Stamatia "Lou" Kotsis (nee Kales)

St. Clair Shores - Stamatia "Lou", age 88, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Petro "Pete". Dearest mother of Helene (Gary) Romanelli. Loving yia-yia of Michael (Cat), Matthew, and Peter. Preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Kales Wernis and John Kales. Lou also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM with trisagion 6 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Monday 10 AM until time of funeral service 10:30 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Assumption or St. Nicholas Church, 3109 Scio Church Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019
