Stanley E. Smith

Grand Marais - Stanley E. Smith, age 65, of Grand Marais, Michigan and formerly of Detroit, Michigan, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Medilodge of Munising following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit to James and Martha (Wheeler) Smith. Stan grew up in Detroit and graduated from Osborn High School in 1972. He attended Wayne State University and earned a bachelor's degree. In 1983, he began working for the Detroit Police Department in the IT department. Stanley was a proud member of Mensa. In the early 2000's, Stanley moved to the Upper Peninsula to help care for his parents in Grand Marais. After his mother's death he took over delivering the Meals on Wheels.

Stanley is survived by his sisters, Sarah (Donald) Smith Loewen of Grand Blanc, MI and Alline (Larry) Sulla of North Port, FL. His niece, Sarah Ann gave him the name Uncle Ba, and he was lovingly known as that by his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marth Smith, brother, Douglas Smith and nephew, Eric Smith.

A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Stan's obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
