Stella L. Guy
Guy, Stella L. - Age 92, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of RC (Yolanda), Norman, Steven, and the late Timothy. Devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday 5-9 and Monday 2-9pm with a 7:30pm Funeral Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020