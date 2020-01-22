Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:30 PM
Stella L. Guy

Stella L. Guy Obituary
Stella L. Guy

Guy, Stella L. - Age 92, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of RC (Yolanda), Norman, Steven, and the late Timothy. Devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday 5-9 and Monday 2-9pm with a 7:30pm Funeral Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
