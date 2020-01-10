Resources
Stella Reinstein, age 102, passed away on 1/4/20. Survived by her son, David (Ann Hubbard) of Lathrup Village, MI and daughter, Lisa Homeniuk (Paul), of East Lansing MI. She is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Rachel and Zoe, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends. Thank you to the amazing staff of the Detroit VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. If you are so inclined, please give to a in her memory.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
