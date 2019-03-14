Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Ziolkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Ziolkowski


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stella Ziolkowski Obituary
Stella Ziolkowski

Canton - Age 90, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman for 71 years. Loving mother of Giles (Juli), Duane (the late Sharon), Cary, Lauren and Bruce. Cherished grandmother of Karen (Nick), Drew (Megan), Justin (Jennifer), Andrea, Bailey and McKenna. Dear great grandmother of Grayson, Easton, and Lennox. Adored sister of Lottie Kruzel. Memorial Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.) on Friday, Visitation beginning at 10:30am until the 11am Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Association of the Miraculous Medal. santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now