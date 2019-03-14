|
Stella Ziolkowski
Canton - Age 90, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman for 71 years. Loving mother of Giles (Juli), Duane (the late Sharon), Cary, Lauren and Bruce. Cherished grandmother of Karen (Nick), Drew (Megan), Justin (Jennifer), Andrea, Bailey and McKenna. Dear great grandmother of Grayson, Easton, and Lennox. Adored sister of Lottie Kruzel. Memorial Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.) on Friday, Visitation beginning at 10:30am until the 11am Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Association of the Miraculous Medal. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019