Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Northville
777 W. Eight Mile Rd
Northville, MI
Service
1965 - 2019
Stephanie Lorraine (May) Seyfarth Obituary
Northville - Stephanie Lorraine (May) Seyfarth passed away at age 54 on September 3rd, 2019. Stephanie was born in Detroit on April 1st, 1965. She was a graduate of Berkley High School class of 1983 and attended Eastern Michigan University studying Art Education. She combined her passion for children, education, and art as a preschool teacher for 17 years. She enjoyed walking in nature, doing yoga, making craft projects, and was a talented artist. She loved helping others and doing random acts of kindness to spread positivity throughout her community. She was also heavily involved in volunteering with the Friends of the Northville Library.

She was the beloved wife of John Seyfarth, the mother of Olivia and Rachel Seyfarth, and is survived by many relatives who loved her dearly.

Her memorial will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the First United Methodist Church of Northville - 777 W. Eight Mile Rd. Northville, MI 48167 from 10 AM-12 PM, with a service at 12 PM and luncheon following.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
