Stephen A. BrombergStephen Aaron Bromberg passed away on September 3, 2020, after sixty-seven years of marriage to Carol Altman, she the love of his life, best friend, and cook, he chief provider and washer of pots and pans. They had three children: David, Nancy (who died several years ago), and Daniel (Sophie)and five grandchildren: Rafi, Leah, Pauline, Alexis, and Maxime. Steve graduated from the University of Michigan undergrad and Law Schools in 1953 as a Phi Beta Kappa scholar and received the Fielding H. Yost award as the best scholar/athlete of his graduation year. Before his university years, he had won city and state tennis championships and while at the university was co-captain of the tennis team. Until his late eighties he was an avid tennis player, singles vs. younger opponents to the last. In his many years of law practice, he was partner and president of Bromberg, Robinson, Cohn, and Burgoyne and of Butzel Long, retiring in 2019. During these years he became a director and secretary of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and also became a director and president of the Jewish Vocational Service and of the Detroit Tennis and Squash Club. A memorial family service is planned.