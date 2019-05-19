Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Boneff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen P. Boneff


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen P. Boneff Obituary
Stephen P. Boneff

- - Boneff, Stephen P. May 13, 2019 Age 68. Steve was born January 21, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stephen and Mary (Imlay) Boneff. Beloved husband of Martha St. Louis for 31 years. Loving father of Mark (Emily) Boneff. Grandfather of Victoria, Nicholas and Liam. Dear brother of Tom (Cassie) Boneff and Yvonne (Ron) Mott. Steve had a love of boating and cooking, and will be remembered for his mechanical wizardry. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice 14100 Newburgh Rd. Livonia, MI 48154. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now