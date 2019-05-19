|
Stephen P. Boneff
- - Boneff, Stephen P. May 13, 2019 Age 68. Steve was born January 21, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stephen and Mary (Imlay) Boneff. Beloved husband of Martha St. Louis for 31 years. Loving father of Mark (Emily) Boneff. Grandfather of Victoria, Nicholas and Liam. Dear brother of Tom (Cassie) Boneff and Yvonne (Ron) Mott. Steve had a love of boating and cooking, and will be remembered for his mechanical wizardry. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice 14100 Newburgh Rd. Livonia, MI 48154. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019