Stephen Thorndyke Saunders
1937 - 2020
Davisburg - Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, Pontiac. He was born May 22, 1937 in Detroit and grew up in West Bloomfield. He then moved to Davisburg Michigan in 1968 where he resided for 52 years. Predeceased by his father S. Gordon and Mother Marie, brothers Seymour Gordon and Bill(William). Also predeceased by long time friends Gerald Groover and Gary Modoria. Stephen was surrounded by many friends and was active In his community where he was a local Moose club member. Stephen lived his life his way, without compromise! Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
