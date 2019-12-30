|
Steve Paul DiFranco
Ocala - Steve Paul DiFranco 83 of Ocala passed away on Dec. 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Judith Disney DiFranco, son Vince DiFranco (Brandy); daughter Denise Browning; step-daughter Janine Disney, step-son James Disney (Jennifer); brother Sal DiFranco (JoAnne); sister Nina Batty; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Steve was a GM Retiree and an avid golfer.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute to in Mr. DiFranco's memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020