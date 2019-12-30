Resources
More Obituaries for Steve DiFranco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Paul DiFranco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Paul DiFranco Obituary
Steve Paul DiFranco

Ocala - Steve Paul DiFranco 83 of Ocala passed away on Dec. 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Judith Disney DiFranco, son Vince DiFranco (Brandy); daughter Denise Browning; step-daughter Janine Disney, step-son James Disney (Jennifer); brother Sal DiFranco (JoAnne); sister Nina Batty; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Steve was a GM Retiree and an avid golfer.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute to in Mr. DiFranco's memory.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -