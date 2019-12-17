|
Steven A. Wright
Washington Twp. - Age 54 of Washington Township, passed away on December 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Steve was born on October 3, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to Teddie and Wanda (Tuck) Wright, Sr. He grew up in Detroit and graduated from Detroit Renaissance High School. He earned his accounting degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, his MBA from Wayne State University and his law degree from University of Michigan Law School. He was a Michigan Certified Public Accountant. After marrying his law school sweetheart ten days after taking the Illinois bar exam, he moved to Illinois to practice law for 5 years before returning to Michigan, eventually opening his own law firm in Shelby Township. He also started Prime Properties Management Company to buy and manage apartment buildings throughout the state of Michigan. Steve's favorite pastime was spending time with his girls. He loved travelling the country with his wife and daughters, with recent trips to Niagara Falls, Toronto, Hawaii, Washington DC, Gettysburg, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Chicago and Orlando. He especially loved taking them to Disney and Universal Theme Parks. Steve's passion was teaching Academic Games for the last 35 years. Steve was a member of the Coaches Hall of Fame of the Academic Games Leagues of America and earned coaching awards from both AGLOA and the Michigan Leagues of Academic Games. He was the winningest coach in AGLOA history and was the only coach in history to have national championship teams in four separate age divisions. His teams from Detroit, Chicago and Utica earned dozens of state and national championships in math, social studies and language arts games. He was an inspiration to hundreds of students, many of whom have become AGLOA coaches. Steve was a 4th degree member of the St. Therese of Lisieux Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Austin Catholic High School, Academic Games Leagues of America, and the St. Lawrence Educational Fund, Inc. He was also on the Steering Committee of the Michigan Leagues of Academic Games. He had a passion for University of Michigan football and the Detroit Lions, Tigers and Red Wings. He also enjoyed the occasional trip to Las Vegas and Detroit to play video poker. Steve is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandra (Collom) and daughters Mary (18) and Lynn (16). He was predeceased by his father, Teddie Wright, Sr. in 2015. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Wright of Shelby Township, Michigan, sister Sandra (Thomas) Deschamps of Belle River, Ontario and brother Teddie (Nancy) Wright, Jr. of Ada, Michigan. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Collom of Clare, Michigan, father-in-law Donald Collom of Novi, Michigan, Uncle Ray Wright, Uncle Ken Rodgers, brother-in-law Michael (Lynn) Collom, sister-in-law Susanne (William) Leverence, sister-in-law Kathleen (Christopher) Quarto, brother-in-law Patrick (Christine) Collom, brother-in-law Thomas (Kimberly) Collom, sister-in-law Lisa (Matthew) Benic and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, December 19 from 4:00-9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm Rosary at the Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Funeral Home, 54880 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township, MI. Instate Friday, December 20 at 9:00 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road (S. of Hall Rd), Utica. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019