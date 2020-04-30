|
Steven Ashcraft
Denver, CO - Steven Ashcraft from Madison Hgts - 68. After a long battle with MS, Steve died peacefully at his home in Denver, April 19, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Janet; sons Jason (Susan), Christopher (Heather), and daughter Stephanie; grandchildren Marissa, Peyton, Morgan, Madison, and Colton. Also survived by brothers David, Kevin (Theresa); sisters Suzanne (Shawn) Joyce, Alison (Dennis) Burgess and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Bob and Grace.
Steve was a fun-loving person and a friend to everyone he met. Memorial contributions can be made to Porter/St Anthony Hospice, Greenwood Village,CO. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020