Stone Norma J.
Clinton Township - Norma J. Stone (Nee Whisnant) age 81 of Clinton Twp., MI., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years of the late Wayne. Loving mother of Diana (Steve) Camacci and Kimberly (Raj) Sikand. Dearest grandmother of Jordan Tipsword, who was the light of her life, Neel Sikand and Salena Sikand. Cherished great grandmother of Miles Wayne, her best buddy. Dear sister of the late Fred (Theresa) Whisnant Jr. Dearest sister in law of Mike (Jean) Stone, and the late John (Linda) Stone. Norma was a caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also a dear stepmother to Steven Stone and James Stone. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12-4pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Interment and committal prayers will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11am at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 Long Lake Rd., Troy, MI. Please be aware that masks are to be worn during the visitation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.