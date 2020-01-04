Services
Stuart Alan Bensman


1965 - 2019
Stuart Alan Bensman Obituary
Stuart Alan Bensman

Stuart Alan Bensman, age 54, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born November 16, 1965 to Diana and the late Morris Bensman. Stuart (Stu) was a 1983 graduate of Southfield High School and later graduated from Wayne State University. He spent the majority of his career working in business and the beverage industry. He was married to his beloved wife, Barbara, for 28 years and a dedicated father to Blake and Katelin. Stu enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams and training at his favorite gyms. Everyone that had the honor to know Stu, will miss his friendship and humor. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Blake, daughter Katelin, sister Susan (Jay) Miller, and brother Paul Bensman. Stuart fought a long brave battle against kidney disease for twenty years. He was given the gift of life and lived to the fullest. Memorials may be made in his name to the of Michigan. A private celebration of life was held in Stuart's honor.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
