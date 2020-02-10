Resources
Carson City - age 105, February 9, 2020, formerly of Warren. Loving wife of the late Otto. Beloved mother of Roberta (Doug) Winnie, Dennis (Janice) Dean and Donald (Lea) Dean. Grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Dolores Zawacki. She was predeceased by her other siblings. She is survived by special friends and relatives. In State Wednesday 9:00 AM at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R., Troy until the time of her funeral at 9:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
