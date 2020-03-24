|
|
Susan M. Tomakowski
Novi - Susan M. Tomakowski of Novi passed away on
March 24, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph for 62 years. Dearest mother of Susan (Jeff), Joseph D. (Diane), John (Judie), Daniel (Kathy), Judith, Colleen (Rob) and the late Nancy Brownall and guardian of Jennifer Brownell. Susan was the daughter of immigrant parents, Daniel and Hannah Mullan from Northern Ireland. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She retired from the Detroit and Royal Oak Post Offices with 27 years of service.
Private services were held and interment took place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
On line sympathy messages can be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020