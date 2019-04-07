|
|
SUSAN MARIE KOWALSKI
- - (nee: Myers) April 5, 2019 of Troy. Dear wife of Roger for 58 years. Beloved mother of Stewart (Tricia), Robert (Melissa), Steven and Kendall (Kristiann). Dear grandmother of Eleven grandchildren, 3 granddaughter in-laws, 2 great grandchildren and predeceased by 1 grandchild, Daniel. Loving sister of Sean (Laura) Myers. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Ferndale, MI or Stage Nature Center, Troy, MI. A.J. Desmond & Sons - Price Chapel (248) 689-0700.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019