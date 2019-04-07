Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Kowalski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Marie Kowalski Obituary
SUSAN MARIE KOWALSKI

- - (nee: Myers) April 5, 2019 of Troy. Dear wife of Roger for 58 years. Beloved mother of Stewart (Tricia), Robert (Melissa), Steven and Kendall (Kristiann). Dear grandmother of Eleven grandchildren, 3 granddaughter in-laws, 2 great grandchildren and predeceased by 1 grandchild, Daniel. Loving sister of Sean (Laura) Myers. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Ferndale, MI or Stage Nature Center, Troy, MI. A.J. Desmond & Sons - Price Chapel (248) 689-0700.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now