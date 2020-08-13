1/1
Suzanne Marie (Robinson) Glidden
1961 - 2020
Suzanne Marie (née Robinson) Glidden

Westland - Suzanne Marie (née Robinson) Glidden, age 58 of Westland, passed away on August 10, 2020. Suzanne was born on August 17, 1961 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to her parents, Patrick B. and Nancy (née Busha) Robinson. She is the beloved and devoted wife of the late Douglas Glidden who passed away on March 27, 2015; loving mother of Jessica (Stephen) Leleniewiski and Stefanie Glidden; proud grandmother of Joella, Haven and Kinsley; sister of Timothy Robinson, Jeffrey (Debbie) Robinson and sister-in-law of Cristina Robinson. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. to be officiated by the Reverend Drex Morton. In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Funeral Service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend and wish to view the service in a safe environment.

Those who wish to honor the memory of Suzanne are invited to consider a contribution to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Michigan Chapter, 29777 Telegraph Road, Southfield, Michigan 48034. Contribution envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home - Plymouth
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home - Plymouth
Funeral services provided by
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home - Plymouth
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
