Suzanne Raynal Gijsbers
(August 1, 1926 - April 21, 2020)
Suzanne died peacefully of Coronavirus after a short hospital stay.
Suzanne was born in Epernay, France and was raised in Reims, where her mother owned a small neighborhood dry goods store. She was very athletic and enjoyed biking, played tennis, basketball and ran track. In May, 1940, they were forced to evacuate Reims with very little notice as the Nazis were just outside their city and advancing quickly. They left with only the few belongings they could carry. They squeezed into the last two spots in a cattle car which was already occupied by 80 people. For three days they traveled as the German Luftwaffe strafed the train. They were dropped off in Niort and offered shelter by volunteer families who came forward and welcomed them. Suzanne and her mother were the last ones off the train and were sheltered with the Mayor and his family. She maintained contact with them the remainder of her life. They went back to Reims several months later when the Vichy Govt. was formed and remained there the rest of the war.
When Suzanne was 20 her French uncles and aunt sent for her from the U.S. They had left France in the 1920's and started a Dodge and Plymouth dealership (Raynal Bros.) in Detroit. It became the largest family-owned dealership in Michigan. They wanted her to work in the business and put her through business school.
Suzanne married Harry Gijsbers (deceased) in Sept. 1949 and had five children; Gary (Candi), Michele (James), Mark (deceased), Brian (Sarah) ,Thomas (Jane), 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family resided in St. Jude Parish on the east side of Detroit for over 40 years with the children attending Notre Dame, Regina and Denby HS. Suzanne remained at home, raised her family and enjoyed cheering them on at numerous sporting and school events. She was again asked to return to work at Raynal Bros 17 years later and join the Board when her aunt retired. After her "retirement", Suzanne volunteered for 20 years for the Capuchin Ministries in Downtown Detroit and received the "Distinguished Volunteer" award in 2015 for her thoughtful service.
Suzanne was an expert seamstress, loved to knit, sing, garden, and her French cooking was legendary. She continued exercising, biking, and singing in the St. Hubert choir into her 80s. She was a wonderful, loving mother, with a great sense of humor and will be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family as well as her countless good deeds for friends and others less fortunate. She loved periodically traveling back to France and visiting her many childhood friends. France was always first and foremost in her heart. Suzanne touched and brightened many lives through her life and her memory will always be treasured.
A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Suzanne's honor can be made to St. Anne's Mead Memory Care, 16106 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48076, and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020