O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W. Ten Mile Rd
Novi, MI
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W. Ten Mile Rd
Nov, MI
Sylvia "Salva" Leski


1933 - 2020
Sylvia "Salva" Leski Obituary
Sylvia 'Salva' Leski

Sylvia 'Salva' Leski, died February 8, 2020 at age 86 with her children and grandchildren by her side. Beloved wife of the late Chester for 61 years. Loving mother of Raymond (Pamela) Leski, Linda (the late Terry) Holland and Sherry (Bryan) Bandyk. Grandmother of Jacob, Melissa, Evan, John, Kyle and Jessie. Sister of Ben (Rosemary) Giovannone.

Sylvia worked as a secretary for Ford Motor Company for over 20 years. Her interests were her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with them at Torch Lake in the Summer. She was known for her wonderful Spaghetti Dinners. Sylvia regularly volunteered with the Red Cross. She was also a past member of the Italian American Club in Livonia.

Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home at 41555 Grand River Avenue Novi on Friday, February 14 from 3:00 until 8:30 pm. Scripture service at 7:00 pm Friday.

In state at St. James Catholic Church 46325 W. Ten Mile Rd. Novi on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the funeral Liturgy at 12:30 pm.

Interment of cremains will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in the Spring.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sylvia can be made to the Red Cross www.redcross.org or Angela Hospice in Livonia.www.angelahospice.org.

Online sympathy message at www.obriensullivan funeralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
