Clinton Township - April 12, 2020 Age 82

Beloved wife of Andrew. Loving mother of Kim (Ken) Horbatiuk and Andy (Lauri) Vendzuh. Proud grandmother of Emily (Benjamin) Wrobel, Jeffrey Horbatiuk, Andrew Vendzuh, and Nickolas Vendzuh. Dear sister of Irene "Cookie" (the late John) Moldenhauer. Services and committal for Sylvia will be private. The family will plan a public funeral at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
