Farmington Hills - Sylvia Wirkkunen Kannisto, 99, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Arthur W. Kannisto, her parents, Otto and Aina Wirkkunen of Gackle, North Dakota and four brothers. She was the loving mother of five children, Rodney Kannisto (Cara); Renee Romps (Timothy); Susan Bauer (Phil); Charles Kannisto (Carol) and Mark Kannisto (Carrie). She leaves behind numerous adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren who called her "Mummu". She was an active member of the Finnish Center Association for many years, and was known for her love of Detroit sports. Her warm smile and kindness will be missed by all. A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date in Michigan's upper peninsula. Funeral arrangements by: Thayer-Rock Funeral Home.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020