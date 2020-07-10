1/1
Terence James Saunders
Terence James Saunders

Warren - Terence James Saunders 87 of Warren, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his beloved family cottage in Harrison, Michigan, surrounded by family. Terence (Tez) was the beloved husband of Susan Elizabeth for sixty-seven years. Loving father of Karen (John) Albertson, Steve (Lenora) Saunders and Lisa (Tom) O'Leary, dear grandfather of Brad (Ashley), Sarah (Matthew), Mathew (Haley) and Corey, proud great-grandfather to Sawyer, brother of Michael (Jan) Saunders and many nieces and nephews.

Terence was born in Leicester, England. Terence served in the Royal Air Force and was part of the Pattern Makers Union and a lifetime member of the Commonwealth Club.

In 1957, the adventuresome Terry and Susan boarded the Queen Mary to pursue the American dream in Michigan. His legacy continues on with his close-knit family and friends.

A memorial service honoring Mr. Saunders will be determined at a later date. To share an online memory or condolence with Terence's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Saunders are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
