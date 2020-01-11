|
Teresa A. Bobovsky
Brighton - Teresa A. Bobovsky, 59, Brighton, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Born June 4, 1960, Teresa is survived by her father, Joseph and mother, Helen (nee Turchanik); siblings, Joseph (Pat) Bobovsky, Margaret (Mark) Bauer, and Thomas (Lisa) Bobovski. Beloved by many nieces, nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Lynch Funeral Home, Brighton on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 10:30am Tuesday, January 14. Burial at St. Patrick's Calvary Cemetery.
