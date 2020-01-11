Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Bobovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa A. Bobovsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa A. Bobovsky Obituary
Teresa A. Bobovsky

Brighton - Teresa A. Bobovsky, 59, Brighton, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Born June 4, 1960, Teresa is survived by her father, Joseph and mother, Helen (nee Turchanik); siblings, Joseph (Pat) Bobovsky, Margaret (Mark) Bauer, and Thomas (Lisa) Bobovski. Beloved by many nieces, nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Lynch Funeral Home, Brighton on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 10:30am Tuesday, January 14. Burial at St. Patrick's Calvary Cemetery.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -