Teresa Ann Schoenberger

Teresa Ann Schoenberger Obituary
Teresa Ann Schoenberger

Fort Myers, FL - Teresa Ann Schoenberger (Riordan), 47 of Fort Myers, FL passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born Teresa Ann Riordan Jr. September 24, 1972 in Southfield, Michigan and graduated from Onsted High School in 1990. Teresa loved the beach and adored her fur babies (cats), Chleo & Karma.

Teresa is survived by her companion Dave Colombi: her former husband, Michael Schoenberger of Ft Myers, FL; her father, William Riordan III of Manitou Beach, MI; her mother, Teresa "Terry" Riordan of Rock Island, TN; siblings: William (Suzanne Moore) Riordan of Portland, OR; Sara Riordan of Adrian, MI; Ruth (Nathan) Pirhadi of Norfolk, VA, David (Kat) Riordan of Rock Island, TN; her two nieces, Olivia and Helena Riordan and so many friends.

At her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be no memorial service at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Teresa's memory to your local humane society.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
