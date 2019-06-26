|
|
Teresa Peruchietti
- - Teresa Peruchietti entered into rest on June 24, 2019. Age 80. Beloved wife of Vincent for 52 years. Loving mother of Anita VanAcker (Todd) and Maria Peruchietti. Dearest grandmother of Mitchell, Sophia and Sabrina. Dear sister of Daniel Pellegrini (Sharron) and the late Ada Andreassi (Joseph). Funeral mass Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Divine Child, 1001 N. Silvery Lane, gathering at church 9:30 a.m. Visitation Thursday 1-9 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Thursday 6:30 p.m. howepeterson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 26, 2019