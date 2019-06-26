Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Teresa Peruchietti
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1001 N. Silvery Lane
- - Teresa Peruchietti entered into rest on June 24, 2019. Age 80. Beloved wife of Vincent for 52 years. Loving mother of Anita VanAcker (Todd) and Maria Peruchietti. Dearest grandmother of Mitchell, Sophia and Sabrina. Dear sister of Daniel Pellegrini (Sharron) and the late Ada Andreassi (Joseph). Funeral mass Friday 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Divine Child, 1001 N. Silvery Lane, gathering at church 9:30 a.m. Visitation Thursday 1-9 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Thursday 6:30 p.m. howepeterson.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 26, 2019
