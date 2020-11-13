Terrence Lynch
Canton - November 12, 2020; Age: 84. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn. Dearest father of Bridget (Jim) Clark, Katie (Ron) Slampak, Meghan (John) Doucet and Patrick Lynch. Preceded in death by his parents Francis Lynch and Kathleen O'Callaghan. Dear brother of the late Jim, Tom, Kathleen and Patricia. Cherished grandfather of Haley, Micah, Lucas, Thomas, Caragh and Nick. Memorial service Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com