Terrence Lynch
Terrence Lynch

Canton - November 12, 2020; Age: 84. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn. Dearest father of Bridget (Jim) Clark, Katie (Ron) Slampak, Meghan (John) Doucet and Patrick Lynch. Preceded in death by his parents Francis Lynch and Kathleen O'Callaghan. Dear brother of the late Jim, Tom, Kathleen and Patricia. Cherished grandfather of Haley, Micah, Lucas, Thomas, Caragh and Nick. Memorial service Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
