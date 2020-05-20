Terry Myers was born January 22, 1948 in Highland Park to William and Leona Myers. He was raised in Ferndale. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1966, which is where he met his beloved wife Donna. The two were married on May 9, 1970. After high school Terry attended Oakland University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree before continuing his education at the University Of Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry. Dr. Terry D. Myers is widely acknowledged as a pioneer in adapting the use of lasers for dentistry. He began his research in 1983, intrigued with the possibilities that lasers offered for providing minimally invasive and patient-friendly dental care. His early work resulted in the development of the dLase 300 Nd:YAG (neodymium:yttrium-aluminum-garnet) dental laser, which he invented and patented with his ophthalmologist brother, the late Dr. William D. Myers. It was the first surgical laser in the world designed specifically for general clinical dentistry, and was cleared on May 3, 1990, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use by dental practitioners. Dr. Myers devoted much of his career to advancing laser dentistry through education, training, and research. In the late 1980s he formed The Institute for Laser Dentistry (later to become The Institute for Advanced Dental Technologies). As the Institute's executive director, Dr. Myers coordinated dental laser research conducted by more than 50 universities and hospitals worldwide. Most recently, Dr. Myers was cofounder and president of Incisive, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of dental laser components and systems and medical lasers. Dr. Myers authored numerous articles on his work and was an internationally recognized speaker, having conducted well over a hundred laser dentistry lectures and workshops throughout the world. Since his graduation from the University of Detroit School of Dentistry, he practiced general dentistry in the Detroit metropolitan area from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. He had held teaching positions at various universities in the Detroit area. He also had interests in veterinary dentistry, having delivered dental care for the Detroit Zoological Parks. Terry and Donna raised their three children, Raegan, Brian and Erin in Bloomfield Hills. He and Donna loved to travel; he especially enjoyed visiting Scotland because he was proud of his Scottish heritage. Terry and Donna loved to spend time together with family and friends at their cottage on Sand Point on Lake Huron. Terry Myers, D.D.S. passed away on May 4, 2020. Loving husband of Donna for 50 years. Beloved father of Raegan Myers, Brian S. Myers, D.D.S. (Allison), and Erin Myers (Alex Cooley). Caring grandfather of Mackenzie and Dylan. Dear Uncle of Denise Myers and Renee Matossian (Mark). Cherished Great-Uncle of Daniel, Julienne, Ariane, Avia, Kalina, and the late Caroline. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews on the Mitchell side of the family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Tributes to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research at IPFFoundation.org
