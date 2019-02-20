|
THAD ALBERT WRIGHT
- - Age 93 February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Anne. Dear father of Daniel (Sharon), Julie Addison (the late Christopher), Beth Wright, Brian Wright, Linda Higley (Kurt) and the late Carolyn Sue and the late James Neil. Loving grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Bob Wright (Nina), and the late Loyd Wright (Maryann). Longtime Chrysler Employee and Retiree. Funeral Service Friday, 12:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8p.m. Memorial tributes to Michigan Humane Society.
