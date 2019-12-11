|
|
Thaddeus J. "Doc Ted" Wietrzykowski
Grosse Pointe Park and Hamtramck - Thaddeus J. Wietrzykowski "Doc Ted", 82, died December 7, 2019.
Dr. Wietrzykowski was a doctor of chiropractic medicine, a U.S. Army veteran and the owner of the Polish Village Café where he was a consummate host to many customers and friends. He was also a member of the Order of Alhambra and Cardinal Mercier Knights of Columbus.
Dr. Wietrzykowski was predeceased by his wife, Frances (1999). He is survived by his son, Dr. Matthew (Rachel) Wietrzykowski, M.D. ; daughter Carolyn (G. Matthew VanElslander) Wietrzykowski; sister, Josephine Fesik; brother-in-law, Gerald Stachurski; grandson, Carl Wietrzykowski.
Visitiation is Thursday at Krot Funeral Home in Hamtramck. Dr. Wietrzykowski will lie in state Friday, December 13 at 5:30pm before the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30pm, at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell St. at Canfield, Detroit, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019