Services
Krot Funeral Home
2687 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-5240
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Wietrzykowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus J. "Doc Ted" Wietrzykowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus J. "Doc Ted" Wietrzykowski Obituary
Thaddeus J. "Doc Ted" Wietrzykowski

Grosse Pointe Park and Hamtramck - Thaddeus J. Wietrzykowski "Doc Ted", 82, died December 7, 2019.

Dr. Wietrzykowski was a doctor of chiropractic medicine, a U.S. Army veteran and the owner of the Polish Village Café where he was a consummate host to many customers and friends. He was also a member of the Order of Alhambra and Cardinal Mercier Knights of Columbus.

Dr. Wietrzykowski was predeceased by his wife, Frances (1999). He is survived by his son, Dr. Matthew (Rachel) Wietrzykowski, M.D. ; daughter Carolyn (G. Matthew VanElslander) Wietrzykowski; sister, Josephine Fesik; brother-in-law, Gerald Stachurski; grandson, Carl Wietrzykowski.

Visitiation is Thursday at Krot Funeral Home in Hamtramck. Dr. Wietrzykowski will lie in state Friday, December 13 at 5:30pm before the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30pm, at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell St. at Canfield, Detroit, Michigan.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -