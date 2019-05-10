|
Thaddeus Kotula
Clinton Township - May 7, 2019 Age 75
Beloved husband of Katherine. Loving father of Paul (Jennifer) Kotula, Veronica (David) Reardon, and Kevin (Christine) DuFoor. Proud grandfather of Hannah Reardon, Paul Kotula, Jr., Mallory Reardon, Matthew Kotula, and Emily and Alexander Defoor. Dear brother of Thomas (Connie) Kotula. Ted was a proud member of the Detroit Fire Department, retiring in 1996 after 29 years of service and after receiving many commendations for bravery and other efforts to the department. He loved fishing and driving his classic cars. Ted was known for his quick wit and his love of crossword puzzles. He will be dearly missed by his many family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM with a 6:30 PM Firefighter's tribute and a 7:00 PM Scripture service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Monday 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 15020 Hampton St. (n. of Alter Rd.), Grosse Pointe Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 10, 2019