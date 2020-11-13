1/1
Thaddeus S. Klamerus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thaddeus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thaddeus S. Klamerus

Klamerus, Thaddeus S. November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Sally for 69 years. Dearest father of Ken (Tracee), Valerie Zimerman, Ted, Larry, and Patty (Jeff) Farrell. Loving grandpa of 10 grandchildren and great-grandpa of 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Gene. Ted was a quality control supervisor at Ford Motor Company, where he retired. Ted was a proud member of the PRCUA and the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame. A private service has been held and a memorial service will be held at a safer time. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved