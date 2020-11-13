Thaddeus S. Klamerus
Klamerus, Thaddeus S. November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Sally for 69 years. Dearest father of Ken (Tracee), Valerie Zimerman, Ted, Larry, and Patty (Jeff) Farrell. Loving grandpa of 10 grandchildren and great-grandpa of 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Gene. Ted was a quality control supervisor at Ford Motor Company, where he retired. Ted was a proud member of the PRCUA and the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame. A private service has been held and a memorial service will be held at a safer time. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com