|
|
The Honorable John J. McDonald
- - The Honorable John "Jack" James McDonald, August 8, 2019, age 79. Beloved husband of Joan and the late Sharon. Loving father of Michael McDonald, Julie McDonald (Jeff Wardlow), and Patrick McDonald. Dear grandfather of Sam, Joe, and Sally Wardlow. Brother of Ann Boyle and the late James McDonald (Judy) and Gerald McDonald (Nancy). Brother-in-law of Chris and Marti Covert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers, and Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 12 Noon at Our Lady of Sorrows, 23815 Power Rd., Farmington. Visitation at church begins at 11:30am. Memorial tributes to the .
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019