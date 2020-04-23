|
Thelma H. Gooding
Canton - Passed away April 20, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Jesse. Loving mother of Cheryl (Joe ) Gumbis, the late Susan Essad, and David (Merce) Gooding. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Elizabeth) Gumbis, David (Stephanie) Gumbis, Melissa (Matthew) Butzky, Roger Shanks, Kimberly Shanks and Megan Essad. Cherished great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Alfred Williams. The family has entrusted her care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Canton-734-981-1700. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
