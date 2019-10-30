Services
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Gaston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Gaston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Gaston Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Gaston

Theodore "Ted" Gaston, 96, passed away October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Pike). Cherished father of Matthew, Eric (Cathy), Martha, David and Laura Moellering. Dearest grandfather of six grandchildren. Brother of the late Corrine Bos, Lawrence and Edmund. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday 11am, until the time of family remembrances at 1:30pm, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Ted and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -