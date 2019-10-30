|
Theodore "Ted" Gaston
Theodore "Ted" Gaston, 96, passed away October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Pike). Cherished father of Matthew, Eric (Cathy), Martha, David and Laura Moellering. Dearest grandfather of six grandchildren. Brother of the late Corrine Bos, Lawrence and Edmund. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday 11am, until the time of family remembrances at 1:30pm, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road, Livonia. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Ted and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019