Theresa Elizabeth Wiacek
Mt. Clemens - (nee Guzdek). April 21, 2020. Age 73. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Chester Wiacek Sr. Loving mother of Dennis Jr. (Rebecca) Wiacek, Timothy Wiacek, and Gregory (Jennifer) Wiacek. Proud and adored grandmother of Brianna, Victoria, Cooper, and Sophia. Treasured sister of Paul Guzdek, the late John Guzdek, Linda Tomaszewski, Barbara Witkowski, and the late Irene Huzarski. A Private Committal Service will be held on Friday, April 24th. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020