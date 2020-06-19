Theresa Kasmier
Theresa Kasmier

Livonia - Beloved wife of Thomas. Dearest mother of Dale (Jamie) and Ryan. Dear sister of Mathew (Charlene) Botti. Grandmother of Luke Kilbourn. Funeral Tuesday at 1 p.m. from the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JUN
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
