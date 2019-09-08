|
Theresa Martha Maestri
Warren - September 3, 2019. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Thomas (Cheryl). Proud and adored grandmother of Megan (Brandon) McCandlish, Ashley (Jake) Kuykendall and great grandmother of Cadence Lynne. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Malachy Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile. (Btw. Schoenherr & Hayes). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019