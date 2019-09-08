Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 14 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 14 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Theresa Martha Maestri


1921 - 2019
Theresa Martha Maestri Obituary
Theresa Martha Maestri

Warren - September 3, 2019. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Thomas (Cheryl). Proud and adored grandmother of Megan (Brandon) McCandlish, Ashley (Jake) Kuykendall and great grandmother of Cadence Lynne. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Malachy Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile. (Btw. Schoenherr & Hayes). Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
