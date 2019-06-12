Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Aidan's Church
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aidan's Church
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Vella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Mary Vella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa Mary Vella Obituary
Theresa Mary Vella

Livonia - Theresa Mary Vella born September 28, 1932 passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Proud daughter of the late John and Antonia Hili. Cherished wife of the late John Vella. Loving mother of John (Cynthia) Vella, Jeanine (Brian) Partie, Kenneth (Mary) Vella, Cindi Dzwonkowski. Thomas (Jill) Vella, Rob (Janice) Vella, Maria (late Jeffrey) Boduch and Gary (Kathleen) Vella. Dear grandmother of 23 and great grandmother 13.

A Visitation will be held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Thursday June 13th from 2-8 PM, rosary at 7 PM. Funeral mass Friday June 14th at 9:30 AM at St. Aidan's Church in Livonia, in state at 9:00 AM.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now