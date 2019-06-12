|
Theresa Mary Vella
Livonia - Theresa Mary Vella born September 28, 1932 passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Proud daughter of the late John and Antonia Hili. Cherished wife of the late John Vella. Loving mother of John (Cynthia) Vella, Jeanine (Brian) Partie, Kenneth (Mary) Vella, Cindi Dzwonkowski. Thomas (Jill) Vella, Rob (Janice) Vella, Maria (late Jeffrey) Boduch and Gary (Kathleen) Vella. Dear grandmother of 23 and great grandmother 13.
A Visitation will be held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Thursday June 13th from 2-8 PM, rosary at 7 PM. Funeral mass Friday June 14th at 9:30 AM at St. Aidan's Church in Livonia, in state at 9:00 AM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 12, 2019