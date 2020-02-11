|
|
Theresa NEE DeMaria Battistelli
Theresa NEE DeMaria Battistelli, 88, passed away on February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo for 65 years. Cherished mother of Karen (David) Wood and Robert Battistelli. Dearest grandmother of Anthony Battistelli, Bobby Battistelli and Gina Battistelli. Adored sister of the late Joseph and Richard (Mary) DeMaria. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh, Livonia on Friday, with an instate 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am. Internment at Glen Eden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Please visit TurowskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020