Therese Pawelecki (Tess) Carolan
Therese (Tess) Pawelecki Carolan

Therese Pawelecki Carolan passed away at age 76 on October 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was an attorney licensed to the Bar in California and Michigan. Her career was cut short some 30 years ago from complications of an accident. Tess was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated cum laude at age 20 from Western Reserve University with degrees in Latin American History and Anthropology. Awarded a Fullbright Fellowship to study in Spain, she opted to join the Peace Corps for service in Chile. While there she met Michael Carolan to whom she was married for 53 years. She received her JD, cum laude, from Cooley Law School and practiced in California and Michigan until her accident. She is survived by Michael, her husband, a brother Thomas Pawelecki, her children Patrick and Joseph, his wife Kristin and grandchildren Morgan, Regan, and Joseph.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
