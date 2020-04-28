Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Thomas A. Duke Sr.


1928 - 2020
Thomas A. Duke, Sr.

Charlevoix - Thomas A. Duke, Sr. of Charlevoix, Michigan passed away on April 27th, 2020 in Traverse City Michigan. Mr. Duke, was previously a longtime resident of Farmington Hills, Michigan, where he launched his custom home and apartment building business.

Mr. Duke was born in 1928, in Brighton, Michigan. He grew up on Tuxedo Ave. in Detroit with his older brothers Bruce and George. He attended Redford High School (class of 1947), and Highland Park College. In 1951, he married the former Gail Hawkins, who was the love of his life for 66 years.

Mr. Duke is survived by his three grown children - Nancy Duke, Thomas Duke (Marilyn Duke), and Susan Malone (Kevin Malone). His five grandchildren are Mason Duke (Maeve), Trevor Duke, Adam Duke, Abigail Malone and Madison Malone.

There are no plans for a public service.

Those wishing to pay respects make contributions in Mr. Duke's name to the .

Editor's Note: Tom's sense of humor shines through from the photos above. He was warm and welcoming, but always joked that his obituary ought to include the photo of him in his grumpy attitude. Bah humbug! Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.comwww.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to read the complete obituary and to sign Tom's online guestbook.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
