Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Thomas A. Smith Obituary
Thomas A. Smith

Jensen Beach, FL - Thomas A. Smith of Jensen Beach, FL passed away on February 9, 2020, age 75. Son of the late Robert and Virginia Smith, Tom is survived by sisters Linda (Jeff) Brown and Cindy (Mark) Yessian, and girlfriend Linda Lewellen. He will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Pittsburg, PA, Tom graduated from Redford High School in Detroit, MI and Adrian College. Tom served in the Reserve of the United States Navy. Tom enjoyed life-long friendships with high school and college buddies. Tom's life work was in sales and he operated Catawba Shores Mobile Home Park in Port Clinton, Ohio for many years, but his passion was sailing and cruising the world. A memorial service will be held at 11am on July 25, 2020 at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian in Orchard Lake, MI.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, Michigan 48076.

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory in Port Clinton assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
