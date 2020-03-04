Resources
Thomas Alexander Axtell

Thomas Alexander Axtell Obituary
Thomas Alexander Axtell

Thomas Alexander Axtell left us on Feb 19th, 2020. He leaves behind his heartbroken siblings, William, James (Cheryle) and Joan (Timothy Haber).

He was predeceased by his mother, Jeanne and father, Paul and his sister Margaret (Richard Waldecker) who are greatly missed and remembered everyday.

He also leaves his loving nieces and nephews, James, Elizabeth (Chris), Carol, Alexander (Danielle), Victoria and Patrick. He also leaves his grandnieces, Hannah, Charley and Marie.

His funeral service will be held at Shrine of the Little Flower Church in Royal Oak MI at 10:00am on March 9, 2020 with the interment following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery immediately after.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
