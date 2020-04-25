|
April 21, 2020, Age 81. Graduate of the University of Detroit. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Zachek. Dear father of Mare Mancewicz (Nick Simpson), Joseph (Richelle), Martha (Jeffrey) Timmer, and Mark (Veronika Rodriguez). Loving grandfather of Evan and Cole Mancewicz, Miranda Simpson, Sophie and David Timmer. Devoted brother-in-law of Dorothy Storey. Dear Uncle of Richard (Maggie) Storey, Catherine (Kevin) Sebrowski, Anne (Jonathan) Manske, Aileen (Charles Harkless) Hefferren, Neal Hefferren, and Clare Hefferren, and by his great-niece, Sabine Manske and great-nephews Owen and Perry Rex Hefferren Harkless and Patrick and Finnegan Hefferren. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to his favorite charity, Covenant House Michigan https://covenanthousemi.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020