Thomas Charles Spieles
Gainesville, FL - Thomas Charles Spieles age 72, formerly of Westland, MI, August 2nd 2020. Husband of Sandra Spieles, father of Kurt Spieles and Anne Engemann, brother of Margaret Palmeri and Martha Scicluna, and Papa of Vivian, Delphine, and Calliope Spieles and Eli and Emmett Engemann. Military burial will take place at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.