1/
Thomas Charles Spieles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Charles Spieles

Gainesville, FL - Thomas Charles Spieles age 72, formerly of Westland, MI, August 2nd 2020. Husband of Sandra Spieles, father of Kurt Spieles and Anne Engemann, brother of Margaret Palmeri and Martha Scicluna, and Papa of Vivian, Delphine, and Calliope Spieles and Eli and Emmett Engemann. Military burial will take place at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved