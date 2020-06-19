Thomas Connelly
Royal Oak - March 22 1939 - June 10 2020
Tom Connelly of Royal Oak, MI always made a grand entrance. Which is why his unexpected exit on June 10 caught us all off balance.
Tom was born on March 22, 1939 in Detroit, MI to Famie and Robey Connelly. He had four brothers and sisters and graduated from Salesian High School and Wayne State University. Tom lived in the area all his life, except for a few years when the US Army put him to work as a photographer — a hobby he pursued enthusiastically throughout his life. Tom worked for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1994. Since retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world via planes, trains, automobiles, cruise ships and maybe even a helicopter and a hot air balloon. And yes, all of these adventures were captured on film. He made it his mission to visit every single Presidential Library in the country in recent years, and by God, he did just that. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed books on American history, military battles and all things related to his Scottish ancestry.
Tom Connelly was a colorful character and people loved him. He made friends effortlessly, had an easy laugh, always ready with a sassy one liner, and was a champion of human decency. What he never offered was criticism, judgment or disregard. Tom was just not hardwired to be unkind to anyone.
Perhaps his life's crowning purpose was his mentorship to those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse. He was an active member of several Alcoholics Anonymous chapters in Michigan and around the country, and the night before his death had celebrated his own anniversary with a few fellows on that same lifelong path. We didn't get a chance to say it to you personally, Tom, so we'll let you know here: Your family is mighty proud of your 43 years of sobriety.
Tom knew the secret to a long and healthy life was diet and exercise, which does not explain why his favorite meal was a Strawberry Stuffed Waffle from one of his favorite restaurants, The Chocolate Gallery in Warren. But he balanced that indulgence with daily bike rides and walks around his Royal Oak neighborhood. He was a lifelong Catholic and attended Mass regularly. He was also a proud member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Ferndale Elks, regularly dropping in on the lodge and offering to help with new members. He was an ardent supporter of the Disabled American Veterans, supporting his brother Joe Connelly in his work with their members.
Tom leaves behind his lifelong love, Donna Jones; daughter Debbie Bogan (Terry), grandsons Jeffrey and Andrew (Alexa) Bogan, brother Robert Connelly, sister in saw Loraine Connelly, and brother in law Pete McKinley. Tom was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews scattered from coast to coast, from Oregon, to Minneapolis, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, Gettysburg and Washington DC.
Plans for a celebration of Tom's life and internment at the Great Lakes National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
We are heartbroken to lose you Tom, but we know your heavenly entrance was your best one yet.
Royal Oak - March 22 1939 - June 10 2020
Tom Connelly of Royal Oak, MI always made a grand entrance. Which is why his unexpected exit on June 10 caught us all off balance.
Tom was born on March 22, 1939 in Detroit, MI to Famie and Robey Connelly. He had four brothers and sisters and graduated from Salesian High School and Wayne State University. Tom lived in the area all his life, except for a few years when the US Army put him to work as a photographer — a hobby he pursued enthusiastically throughout his life. Tom worked for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1994. Since retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world via planes, trains, automobiles, cruise ships and maybe even a helicopter and a hot air balloon. And yes, all of these adventures were captured on film. He made it his mission to visit every single Presidential Library in the country in recent years, and by God, he did just that. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed books on American history, military battles and all things related to his Scottish ancestry.
Tom Connelly was a colorful character and people loved him. He made friends effortlessly, had an easy laugh, always ready with a sassy one liner, and was a champion of human decency. What he never offered was criticism, judgment or disregard. Tom was just not hardwired to be unkind to anyone.
Perhaps his life's crowning purpose was his mentorship to those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse. He was an active member of several Alcoholics Anonymous chapters in Michigan and around the country, and the night before his death had celebrated his own anniversary with a few fellows on that same lifelong path. We didn't get a chance to say it to you personally, Tom, so we'll let you know here: Your family is mighty proud of your 43 years of sobriety.
Tom knew the secret to a long and healthy life was diet and exercise, which does not explain why his favorite meal was a Strawberry Stuffed Waffle from one of his favorite restaurants, The Chocolate Gallery in Warren. But he balanced that indulgence with daily bike rides and walks around his Royal Oak neighborhood. He was a lifelong Catholic and attended Mass regularly. He was also a proud member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Ferndale Elks, regularly dropping in on the lodge and offering to help with new members. He was an ardent supporter of the Disabled American Veterans, supporting his brother Joe Connelly in his work with their members.
Tom leaves behind his lifelong love, Donna Jones; daughter Debbie Bogan (Terry), grandsons Jeffrey and Andrew (Alexa) Bogan, brother Robert Connelly, sister in saw Loraine Connelly, and brother in law Pete McKinley. Tom was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews scattered from coast to coast, from Oregon, to Minneapolis, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, Gettysburg and Washington DC.
Plans for a celebration of Tom's life and internment at the Great Lakes National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
We are heartbroken to lose you Tom, but we know your heavenly entrance was your best one yet.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.