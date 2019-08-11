Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Thomas Dzon


1940 - 2019
Thomas Dzon Obituary
Thomas Dzon

- - August 9, 2019. Age 79. Beloved husband of Nancy (Easterle). Father of Mary Dzon and the late Bradley Dzon. Dear brother of Barbara Sharkey, Martin (Karen) Dzon, and the late Stanley & Jerome Dzon. Loving step-father of Kim Easterle Mattes and Jennifer Easterle. Proud step-grandfather of Jimmy, Lauren, Abbey, and Brynn. Special uncle to Nancy Gonzalez (Sharkey) and Jack Sharkey & also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Proud alumni of the University of Michigan. Visitation Sunday 3-6pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Monday 9:30am until the 10:00am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (22412 Overlake, St. Clair Shores). Donations preferred to the John D Dingell V.A. Medical Center, V.A. Hospice. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
