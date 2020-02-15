Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Twp, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Twp, MI
Thomas Francis Plotzke Sr. Obituary
Thomas Francis Plotzke Sr.

Macomb Township - Age 86. Passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home in Macomb Township, Michigan. Thomas was born September 24, 1933, to Joseph and Sophia (Singer) Plotzke in Detroit, Michigan third of five children. He graduated from Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School in 1951. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War where he earned four service medals including National Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and European Occupation Medal. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Thomas became a police officer for the Warren Police Department where he faithfully served for 25 years and eventually moved to the rank of Detective. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Carole; children, Rosemary, Mark (Kathy), Michael (Courtney), Geralyn (Steven), Diane (Sam), Paula, and Thomas Jr. (Jolene); stepchildren, Kimberly (James) and Jeffery; grandchildren, Lynn, Erika, Heidi, Michael, Jonathan, Calla, Ashley, Lauren, Susan, Gianina, Nico, Haley,Sean, Sammy, Elijah, Charlotte, Jacob, Thomas III, Madeleine and Abigail and 7 great grandchildren; brother Robert. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 3-9pm with an evening Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Thursday, Instate 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Orchard Lake St. Mary's High School. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
